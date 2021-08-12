  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation
STAND
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti: Désirée Nick und Ross Antony © SWRSabine Stumpp (Foto: SWR, Sabine Stumpp)
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti: Désirée Nick und Ross Antony. © SWR/Sabine Stumpp Sabine Stumpp
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti beim Spiel "Rate, Mal!": Marcella Rockefeller und Désirée Nick © SWR/Sabine Stumpp Sabine Stumpp
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti: Marcella Rockefeller und Faso © SWR/Sabine Stumpp Sabine Stumpp
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti: Dragqueen Betty BBQ© SWR/Sabine Stumpp Sabine Stumpp
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti: Dragqueen Yonce Banks © SWR/Sabine Stumpp SWR/Sabine Stumpp
Moderator Constantin Zöller© SWR/Sabine Stumpp Sabine Stumpp
Im Mannheimer Zirkus Paletti feiert Moderator Constantin Zöller (Mitte v. li.) mit seinen Gästen. © SWR/Sabine Stumpp Sabine Stumpp
STAND
AUTOR/IN