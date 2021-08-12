  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation
STAND
„Bayreuther Straße“: Luftaufnahme der „Bayreuther Straße“ © SWRFILMREIF TV (Foto: SWR, FILMREIF TV)
Luftaufnahme der „Bayreuther Straße“ © SWR/FILMREIF TV FILMREIF TV
Außenanlage der „Bayreuther Straße“. © SWR/FILMREIF TV FILMREIF TV
„Bayreuther Straße“: Protagonistin Patricia Robinson. © SWR/FILMREIF TV
„Bayreuther Straße“: Protagonist Frank Heinecke © SWR/FILMREIF TV FILMREIF TV
„Bayreuther Straße“: Protagonistin Kendra Schultheiß © SWR/FILMREIF TV FILMREIF TV
STAND
AUTOR/IN