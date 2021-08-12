  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation
STAND
Am Montag (22.04.19) um 20:15 Uhr: Maximilian „Magic Maxl“ in Aktion auf der Bühne mit Andy © SWRKimmigKerstin Joensson (Foto: SWR)
Am Montag (22.04.19) um 20:15 Uhr: Maximilian "Magic Maxl" in Aktion auf der Bühne mit Andy © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson
Am Montag (22.04.19) um 20:15 Uhr v.li.: Die Fetzig'n aus dem Zillertal, Anna-Carina Woitschack, Marc Pircher, Andy Borg und der kleine Zauberer Magic Maxl, dahinter Nik P., Johnny Logan und Ross Antony. © SWR/Kimmig/Kerstin Joensson Kerstin Joensson
Am Montag (22.04.19) um 20:15 Uhr. Andy Borg und Zoé singen zusammen "Grün, grün, grün...". © SWR Kerstin Joensson
STAND
AUTOR/IN