  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation

Bildergalerie: SWR3 New Pop Festival 2022 - Line-up

STAND
Sänger Clock Clock © SWRDaniel Keil (Foto: SWR, Daniel Keil)
Sänger Clock Clock © SWR/Daniel Keil Daniel Keil
Sängerin Joy Crookes © SWR/Sony/Carlotta Guerrero Sony/Carlotta Guerrero
Sänger Myle © SWR/Dario Suppan Dario Suppan
Sänger Sam Ryder © SWR/Edward Cook Edward Cook
Sängerin Lola Young © SWR/Kalpesh Lathigra Kalpesh Lathigra
Sänger Moncrieff © SWR/Luca Rapisarda Luca Rapisarda
Sängerin Leony © SWR/Viktor Schanz Viktor Schanz
Sänger Malik Harris © SWR/Anna Maria Boshnakova Anna Maria Boshnakova
Sänger Ray Dalton © SWR/Thisis Vinsey/Alex Tossi Thisis Vinsey/Alex Tossi
Sängerin Bow Anderson © SWR/Annie Reid Annie Reid
Sänger Calum Scott © SWR/Tom Cockram Tom Cockram
STAND
AUTOR/IN