SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 STAND 16.5.2022, 11:18 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen SWR3 Comedychef Andreas Müller beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ in Bad Dürkheim © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Publikum beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 in Bad Dürkheim © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective „basta“ beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective „Eure Mütter“ beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Open-Air-Bühne am Kurpark beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 in Bad Dürkheim © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Vince Ebert beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Matthias Egersdörfer beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Stefan Reusch beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Publium beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 in Bad Dürkheim © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective „die feisten“ beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/DNA Creative Collective SWR SWR3/DNA Creative Collective Begeistertes Publikum beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 in Bad Dürkheim © SWR3/Narmo Visuals SWR SWR3/Narmo Visuals Florian Schroeder beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/Narmo Visuals SWR Narmo Visuals Rolf Miller beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/Narmo Visuals SWR SWR3/Narmo Visuals Chako Habekost beim SWR3 Comedy Festival 2022 © SWR3/Narmo Visuals SWR SWR3/Narmo Visuals