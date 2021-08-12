SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Junge Wilde beim „SWR3 Comedy Festival“ STAND 22.2.2019, 10:00 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen SWR3 New Comedy: Jonas Greiner © SWR/Flo Kunz SWR Flo Kunz SWR3 New Comedy: Helene Bockhorst © SWR/Sascha Moll SWR Sascha Moll SWR3 New Comedy: Amjad © SWR/Fabian Stuertz SWR Fabian Stuertz SWR3 New Comedy: Alexandra Schiller © SWR/Felon Photography SWR Felon Photography SWR3 New Comedy: Jan Philipp Zymny © SWR/Anna-Lisa Konrad SWR Anna-Lisa Konrad SWR3 New Comedy: Simon & Ingo © SWR/Kai Myller SWR Kai Myller SWR3 New Comedy: Tutty Tran © SWR/Bricks SWR Bricks SWR3 New Comedy: Sven Bensmann © SWR/Andreas Hornoff SWR Andreas Hornoff SWR3 New Comedy: Katharina Schmidt © SWR/Götz von Vogelstein SWR Götz von Vogelstein