SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Start der neuen Talkshow „Five Souls“ auf Youtube STAND 21.2.2021, 15:34 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Thelma Buabeng © SWR/Kanakfilm Berlin/Sebastian Wirsching SWR Sebastian Wirsching Tasha Kimberly © SWR/Kanakfilm Berlin/Sebastian Wirsching SWR Sebastian Wirsching Hadnet Tesfai © SWR/Kanakfilm Berlin/Sebastian Wirsching SWR Sebastian Wirsching Die Hosts v.li.: Hadnet Tesfai, Tasha Kimberly und Thelma Buabeng © SWR/Kanakfilm Berlin/Sebastian Wirsching SWR Sebastian Wirsching