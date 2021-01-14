The radio choir of SWR is one of the top international ensembles on the professional choir scene. For seventy years now the ensemble has devoted itself to the exemplary performance and further development of vocal music with passion and great singing expertise. The instrumental tonal culture and vocal and stylistic flexibility of the singers is unique and fascinates not only the audience at international concert halls but also the composers. Since 1946 the SWR has issued several commissions for its choir each year. The ensemble has premiered over 250 new choral works often making the impossible possible and the unthinkable thinkable. In addition to contemporary music the SWR Vokalensemble primarily focuses on choral works of the romantic period and the classical modern age. Under the leadership of Marcus Creed (since 2003) the SWR Vokalensemble has received multiple accolades for its interpretation of chamber music and its style-assured interpretations, including the Echo Klassik award which it has won four times.

The SWR Vokalensemble passes on its passion for New Vocal Music at its academy, in its Outreach Programme and school projects as well as at its concerts for young and child audiences. It has received multiple awards for its musical appreciation work including, in particular, the “Junge-Ohren-Preis” (Young Ears Prize), the “Echo Klassik für Kinder” (Echo Classic for Children) and the “Leopold” media prize.