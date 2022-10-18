SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: „Nachtstreife 2.0“: SWR Doku mit der Mainzer Polizei STAND 18.10.2022, 8:41 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Lena Bottlender, Polizeiinspektion Mainz. © SWR/Stephan F. F. Dinges SWR Stephan F. F. Dinges Melina Reisel und Dominic Gillot vor der Skyline des Mainzer Bahnhofsviertels. © SWR/Stephan F. F. Dinges SWR Stephan F. F. Dinges Janis Wolter (li.) und Udo Hotz (re.), Autobahnpolizei. © SWR/Stephan F. F. Dinges SWR Stephan F. F. Dinges Janis Wolter im Hof der Autobahnpolizei Heidesheim. © SWR/Stephan F. F. Dinges SWR Stephan F. F. Dinges Lena Bottlender und Jan Enders, Polizeiinspektion Mainz. © SWR/Stephan F. F. Dinges SWR Stephan F. F. Dinges Die Nachtstreife: V.l.n.re.: Janis Wolter, Polizeikommissar, Dominic Gillot, Kriminalhauptkommissar und Lena Bottlender, Polizeikommissarin. © SWR/Stephan F. F. Dinges SWR Stephan F. F. Dinges