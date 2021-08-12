SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Das Haus der guten Geister STAND 13.2.2020, 10:28 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Probe von Ensemble und Orchester auf der Hauptbühne. © SWR/Siebert/Richardt SWR Siebert/Richardt Beleuchtungsprobe © SWR SWR Intendant & Regisseur Jossi Wieler © SWR SWR Chefdramaturg und Co-Regisseur Sergio Morabito © SWR SWR Kostüm- und Bühnenbildnerin Anna Viebrock (l.) und Sängerin Helene Schneiderman (r.). © SWR/Siebert/Richardt SWR Siebert/Richardt Probenzentrum der Oper Stuttgart. © SWR SWR