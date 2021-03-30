SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: „Stinki Stinkehund“ STAND 30.3.2021, 8:21 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Stinki Stinkehund und sein bester Freund, Kater Plattikat. © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo Stinki Stinkehund © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo Stinki Stinkihund ist ein glücklicher Hund. Er genießt das Leben auf der Straße und jeder Tag ist für ihn ein lustiges Abenteuer. © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo Stinki lebt gerne in Paris. © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo Stinki liebt Pizzareste. © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo Sanchichi mag Stinki trotz seines Gestanks. © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo Stinki und Plattikat sind die besten Freunde. © SWR/Dandelooo SWR Dandelooo