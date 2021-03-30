  1. SWR
Stinki Stinkehund und sein bester Freund, Kater Plattikat. © SWRDandelooo (Foto: SWR, Dandelooo)
Stinki Stinkehund und sein bester Freund, Kater Plattikat. © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
Stinki Stinkehund © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
Stinki Stinkihund ist ein glücklicher Hund. Er genießt das Leben auf der Straße und jeder Tag ist für ihn ein lustiges Abenteuer. © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
Stinki lebt gerne in Paris. © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
Stinki liebt Pizzareste. © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
Sanchichi mag Stinki trotz seines Gestanks. © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
Stinki und Plattikat sind die besten Freunde. © SWR/Dandelooo Dandelooo
