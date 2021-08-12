SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Arthur und die Freunde der Tafelrunde STAND 1.2.2019, 10:30 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Arthur und Guinevere reiten einen königlichen Greifen. © SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ SWR Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ Das Zauberschwert Excalibur bestimmt die Thronfolge. © SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ SWR Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ Merlin und seine Zauberschülerin Morgan. © SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ SWR SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ Die Tintagel-Schwestern führen immer etwas im Schilde. © SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ SWR Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ Schloss Tintagel. © SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ SWR SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ Die Freunde der Tafelrunde feiern ihren Bund. © SWR/Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+ SWR Blue Spirit Productions/TlTOON+/Canal+