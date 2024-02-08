  1. SWR
Bildergalerie: Kennedys Schicksalsjahre

President John F. Kennedy lächelt in die Kamera (schwarz-weiß Bild) (Foto: SWR, Library of Congress)
President John F. Kennedy 1961 © SWR/Library of Congress
Senator John F. Kennedy sitzt in einem Cabrio und begrüßt die Menschenmenge am Straßenrand (Foto: SWR, JFK Library)
Während einer Wahlkampfreise in Indiana im Jahr 1960 begrüßt Senator John F. Kennedy eine Menschenmenge am Straßenrand. © SWR/JFK Library
John F. Kennedy als Marineoffizier (Foto: SWR, JFK Library)
John F. Kennedy als Marineoffizier 1942 © SWR/JFK Library
Die Kennedy-Familie in Hyannis Port auf einer Wiese sitzend (Foto: SWR, JFK Library)
Die Kennedy-Familie in Hyannis Port 1931 © SWR/JFK Library
Der verstorbene Präsident Kennedy (Foto: SWR, LOOKS Film)
Kennedy - Schicksalsjahre eines Präsidenten, Key Visual © SWR/LOOKS Film
Hochzeit von John F. Kennedy und Jackie 1953 (Foto: SWR, Library of Congress)
Hochzeit von John F. Kennedy und Jackie 1953 © SWR/Library of Congress
John F. Kennedy lächelt in die Kamera (schwarz-weiß Bild) (Foto: SWR, Library of Congress)
John F. Kennedy © SWR/Library of Congress
