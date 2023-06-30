SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Karl Sczuka Preis 2023 STAND 30.6.2023, 13:29 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen „Der Karl-Sczuka-Preis 2023 geht an das Stück „Interstitial Spaces“ von Martin Brandlmayr (*1971). © SWR/Luca Raffaello SWR Luca Raffaello Den Förderpreis zum Karl-Sczuka-Preis erhält Leona Jones (* 1959) für ihr Hörstück „babblesnatch“. © SWR/Leona Jones SWR Leona Jones Das Karl-Sczuka-Recherchestipendium 2023 in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Goethe-Institut geht an Katharina Zimmerhackl für ihr Hörstück Soliloquy with Ape. © SWR SWR