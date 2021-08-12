SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Immer wieder sonntags - Künstler*innen 2020 STAND 22.4.2020, 12:32 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Andy Borg bei „Immer wieder sonntags" mit Andys Wunschecke. © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Stefan Mross und Anna-Carina Woitschack bei „Immer wieder sonntags". © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Opa Stefan und Frau Wäber © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Laura Hessler © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Stefan Mross und Anna-Carina Woitschack (M.) zusammen mit Laura Hessler (l.) und Matthias Lenz (r.) © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Claudia Jung © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Ben Zucker © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Bernhard Brink © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Calimeros © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Dorfrocker © SWR/Hans-Dieter Stahl SWR Hans-Dieter Stahl Eloy de Jong © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Feuerherz © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Francine Jordi © SWR/Hans Dieter Stahl SWR Hans Dieter Stahl Hansi Hinterseer © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Stefan Mross und Anna-Carina Woitschack © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Norman Langen © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Sarah Jane Scott © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Sonia Liebing © SWR/Andreas Braun SWR Andreas Braun Vincent Gross © SWR/Martin-Black.de SWR Martin-Black.de