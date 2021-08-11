SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: „Das Impfdrama – Deutschlands Weg aus der Pandemie“ STAND 17.6.2021, 12:10 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Das „Theater am Marientor" wird zum Impfzentrum für die Ruhrgebietsstadt Duisburg umgebaut. © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR DocDaysProductions Nachbarschaftsimpfung in Duisburg-Marxloh mit Johnson & Johnson. © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR DocDaysProductions Dr. Sabine Vygen-Bonnet (l.) und Dr. Judith Koch (r.) arbeiten in der STIKO-Geschäftsstelle des RKI und arbeiten maßgeblich an den Empfehlungen des Gremiums mit. © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR DocDaysProductions Dr. Michael Gurr mit seiner Tochter bei Patientenanrufen. Die beiden können nur sehr kurzfristig Menschen darüber informieren, dass sie in den nächsten Tagen geimpft werden können. © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR DocDaysProductions Friedhelm Cario ist ein erfahrener Katastrophenschützer, aber die Führung eines Impfzentrums bringt auch ihn an Grenzen. © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR DocDaysProductions Prof Dr. Cornelia Betsch im Gespräch für den Film © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR Prof. Dr. Alena Buyx in Gespräch für den Film © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR Prof. Dr. Christian Drosten im Gespräch für den Film © SWR/DocDaysProductions SWR DocDaysProductions