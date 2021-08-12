SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Debüt im Dritten - Verlorene STAND 5.12.2018, 15:32 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen Szene aus "Verlorene" (Maria Dragus und Anna Bachmann) © SWR SWR v.l.n.r.: Benjamin Munz (Koproduzent Rat Pack Filmproduktion South West), Benedikt Böllhoff (Produzent VIAFILM), Bernhard Keller (Kamera), Anna Bachmann (Rolle "Hannah"), Felix Hassenfratz (Drehbuch und Regie), Maria Dragus (Rolle "Maria") und Max Frauenknecht (Produzent VIAFILM). © SWR/VIAFILM SWR VIAFILM