SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Talkshow Neue Folgen #OMG mit Jana Ina Zarrella jetzt in der ARD Mediathek STAND 6.4.2022, 17:24 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen auf Twitter teilen per Mail teilen #OMG - Die Talkshow mit Jana Ina Zarrella.© SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Evelyn Weigert.© SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Almuth Schult.©SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Sophia Thiel. ©SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Tijen Onaran. © SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Anna Wilken. © SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Thelma Buabeng. © SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mitt Natascha Ochsenknecht. © SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR Gastgeberin Jana Ina Zarrella beim #OMG Talk mit Susan Sideropoulos.© SWR/Kimmig Entertainment SWR