  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation
STAND
Lea Wagner (Foto: SWR)
Moderatorin "SWR Sport" im SWR Fernsehen - Reporterin, Redakteurin und Autorin in der multimedialen Sportredaktion des SWR. Lea Wagner © SWR/Patricia Neligan
Moderatorin "SWR Sport" im SWR Fernsehen - Lea Wagner © SWR/Patricia Neligan
Moderatorin "SWR Sport" im SWR Fernsehen - Reporterin, Redakteurin und Autorin in der multimedialen Sportredaktion des SWR. Lea Wagner © SWR/Patricia Neligan
Moderatorin, Reporterin, Redakteurin und Autorin in der multimedialen Sportredaktion des SWR. Lea Wagner © SWR/Patricia Neligan
STAND
AUTOR/IN