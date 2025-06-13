SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: Kennedys Schicksalsjahre Stand 17.10.2023, 13:57 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen President John F. Kennedy 1961 © SWR/Library of Congress SWR Library of Congress Während einer Wahlkampfreise in Indiana im Jahr 1960 begrüßt Senator John F. Kennedy eine Menschenmenge am Straßenrand. © SWR/JFK Library SWR JFK Library John F. Kennedy als Marineoffizier 1942 © SWR/JFK Library SWR JFK Library Die Kennedy-Familie in Hyannis Port 1931 © SWR/JFK Library SWR JFK Library Kennedy - Schicksalsjahre eines Präsidenten, Key Visual © SWR/LOOKS Film SWR LOOKS Film Hochzeit von John F. Kennedy und Jackie 1953 © SWR/Library of Congress SWR Library of Congress John F. Kennedy © SWR/Library of Congress SWR Library of Congress