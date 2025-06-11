SWR Der SWR Kommunikation „Kein König in Israel“ von Maxim Biller Stand 1.10.2024, 16:11 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen Autor Maxim Biller © SWR Autor Maxim Biller SWR SWR Kultur HÖRSPIEL, "Kein König in Israel", Adriana Altaras (Erzählerin). © SWR/Stefanie Ramb SWR Stefanie Ramb Deleila Piasko (Chaya Brenner) © SWR/Stefanie Ramb SWR Stefanie Ramb SWR Kultur HÖRSPIEL, "Kein König in Israel", Robert Dölle (Lehrer) © SWR/Stefanie Ramb SWR Stefanie Ramb Christoph Franken (Zwi Schatz) © SWR/Stefanie Ramb SWR Stefanie Ramb