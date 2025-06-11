  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation

Bildergalerie: Karl Sczuka Preis 2023

Stand
Martin Brandlmayr (*1971) beim musizieren
„Der Karl-Sczuka-Preis 2023 geht an das Stück „Interstitial Spaces“ von Martin Brandlmayr (*1971). © SWR/Luca Raffaello
Leona Jones sitz auf einer Couch und lächelt in die Kamera
Den Förderpreis zum Karl-Sczuka-Preis erhält Leona Jones (* 1959) für ihr Hörstück „babblesnatch“. © SWR/Leona Jones
Katharina Zimmerhackl bei der Probe mit anderen Kolleg:innen
Das Karl-Sczuka-Recherchestipendium 2023 in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Goethe-Institut geht an Katharina Zimmerhackl für ihr Hörstück Soliloquy with Ape. © SWR
Stand
Autor/in
SWR