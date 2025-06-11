  1. SWR
  2. Der SWR
  3. Kommunikation

Musik

SWR Kultur „Jazzfieber“: junge Talente, gute Musik

Stand
junge Musiker: v.l.n.r.: Alma Naidu, Niklas Roever,Jakob Bänsch, Caris Hermes, Mareike Wiening
SWR JAZZFIEBER - THE STORY OF GERMAN JAZZ, junge Musiker: v.l.n.r.: Alma Naidu, Niklas Roever,Jakob Bänsch, Caris Hermes, Mareike Wiening. © SWR/rk-film
Jazz-Trompeter Sebastian Studnitzky
SWR JAZZFIEBER - THE STORY OF GERMAN JAZZ, Leidenschaft für die Musik: Jazz-Trompeter Sebastian Studnitzky. © SWR/rk-film
Stand
Autor/in
SWR