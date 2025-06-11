SWR Der SWR Kommunikation Bildergalerie: „Comedy Scheune Stand 19.4.2024, 17:38 Uhr auf Whatsapp teilen auf Facebook teilen beim Kurznachrichtendienst X teilen bei Mastodon posten per Mail teilen In der ersten Folge der neuen SWR Comedy-Reihe überlegen Hillu's Herzdropfa, ob die dritten Zähne wirklich in den gelben Sack gehören. Die Gscheidles machen derweil ihren Rotkreuzdienst im Fußballstadion und verraten, wie sie Kirchensteuer sparen. © SWR/Sabine Stumpp SWR Sabine Stumpp Trockener Humor und lustige Geschichten aus dem Alltag: Die schwäbischen Comedy Duos Hillu's Herzdropfa (Hillu Stoll und Franz Auber, re.) und Elsbeth und Alois Gscheidle (Birgit Pfeiffer und Marcus Neuweiler, li.) laden zu einem lustigen Abend. © SWR/Sabine Stumpp SWR Sabine Stumpp Franz Auber und Hillu Stoll (Hillu's Herzdropfa). © SWR/Sabine Stumpp SWR Sabine Stumpp Alois Gscheidle und Elsbeth (Marcus Neuweiler und Birgit Pfeiffer). © SWR/Sabine Stumpp SWR Sabine Stumpp