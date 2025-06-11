  1. SWR
Bildergalerie: „Comedy Scheune

Hillu's Herzdropfaund die Gscheidles auf einem Traktor
In der ersten Folge der neuen SWR Comedy-Reihe überlegen Hillu's Herzdropfa, ob die dritten Zähne wirklich in den gelben Sack gehören. Die Gscheidles machen derweil ihren Rotkreuzdienst im Fußballstadion und verraten, wie sie Kirchensteuer sparen. © SWR/Sabine Stumpp
Die schwäbischen Comedy Duos Hillu's Herzdropfa (Hillu Stoll und Franz Auber, re.) und Elsbeth und Alois Gscheidle (Birgit Pfeiffer und Marcus Neuweiler, li.) laden zu einem lustigen Abend.
Trockener Humor und lustige Geschichten aus dem Alltag: Die schwäbischen Comedy Duos Hillu's Herzdropfa (Hillu Stoll und Franz Auber, re.) und Elsbeth und Alois Gscheidle (Birgit Pfeiffer und Marcus Neuweiler, li.) laden zu einem lustigen Abend. © SWR/Sabine Stumpp
Franz Auber und Hillu Stoll (Hilluâs Herzdropfa).
Franz Auber und Hillu Stoll (Hillu's Herzdropfa). © SWR/Sabine Stumpp
Alois Gscheidle und Elsbeth (Marcus Neuweiler und Birgit Pfeiffer).
Alois Gscheidle und Elsbeth (Marcus Neuweiler und Birgit Pfeiffer). © SWR/Sabine Stumpp
