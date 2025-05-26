Maurice Steger, Hille Perl und Céline Pasche bieten mit Blockflöte, Viola da Gamba und Barockharfe und Flöte ein Klangabenteuer der Extraklasse. Sie spielen mit viel Esprit und Elan bekannte sowie selten gehörte Musik von Telemann, Purcell, Händel u.v.a.
Die Veranstaltung wird aufgezeichnet und zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt im Radioprogramm von SWR Kultur gesendet und auf SWRKultur.de online gestellt.
- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
- Mainz, Seminarkirche
- Tickets ab:
- 4,50 Euro
- Programm:
- Georg Philipp Telemann Sonate a-Moll für Blockflöte und Basso continuo TWV 41:a4
Anonymus “A Jacobean Masque”, zusammengestellt aus “Jacobean Masque-Dances and Divisions” von Robert Johnson, Giovanni Coperario und Sir Nicolas le Strange, Nr. 2 The Temple Anticke I und Nr. 3 Gray's Inn or Coperaree
Henry Purcell “Two in One upon a Ground” für zwei Blockflöten und Basso ostinato aus der Semi-opera “Dioclesian” Z 627 und “Echo Dance of Furie” aus “Dido and Aeneas” Z 626, Suite
Georg Friedrich Händel Ouvertüre und Menuett aus der Oper „Rodelinda“, bearbeitet für Harfe solo von John Parry
Arcangelo Corelli Sonate G-Dur op. 5 Nr. 11 für Blockflöte und Basso continuo
Jacob van Eyck “Engels Nachtegaeltje” aus „Der Fluyten Lusthof“ für Blockflöte solo
Gottfried Finger “A Ground” für Blockflöte und Basso continuo aus “Quarante Airs anglois pour la flûte”, Livre troisieme
Andrea Falconiero “La bella Marchesetta”, Passacalle aus “Il primo libro di canzone, sinfonie, fantasie”
Marco Uccellini “Aria Quinta sopra la Bergamasca” für zwei Blockflöten und Basso ostinato aus “Sonate arie et correnti a 2 e 3 per sonare con diversi instromenti”
Christopher Simpson “Prelude und Divisions upon a Ground in e” für Viola da Gamba und Laute aus “The Division Viol”
Arcangelo Corelli Sonate d-Moll op. 5 Nr. 12 für Blockflöte und basso continuo, Variationen über die altspanische Sarabande “La Follia”
- Mitwirkende:
- Maurice Steger Blockflöte
Hille Perl Viola da Gamba
Céline Pasche Barockharfe und Flöte