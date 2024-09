Akademist*innen des SWR Vokalensembles 2024/25

Vahid E. Hosseini (*1984, Tehran) is a composer and performer. He has studied composition with Salvatore Sciarrino, Marco Stroppa, Gabriele Manca, Paolo Aralla, Tristan Murail, Alessandro Solbiati, and Veli-Matti Puumala, at Bologna conservatory, Sibelius Academy Helsinki, Chigiana Academy Siena, Verdi conservatory Milan, and HMDK Stuttgart. He mastered Persian classical music on the instrument setar with Massoud Shaari and Hossein Alizadeh in Iran.

