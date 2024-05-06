Pfingstfestspiele: François-Xavier Roth dirigiert Werke von Boulez, Andre, Poppe und Ravel

- Datum:
-
- Beginn:
-
- Ort:
-
Festspielhaus
Beim Alten Bahnhof 2
76530 Baden-Baden
- Programm:
- Pierre Boulez
»Notations I-IV und VII«
Mark Andre
»Hommage à Pierre Boulez – Notation V«
(Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR)
Enno Poppe
»Hommage à Pierre Boulez – Notation VI«
(Uraufführung, Kompositionsauftrag des SWR)
Maurice Ravel
Klavierkonzert für die linke Hand D-Dur
»Daphnis et Chloé«, Suite Nr. 2
- Mitwirkende:
- Pierre-Laurent Aimard, Klavier
SWR Symphonieorchester
François-Xavier Roth, Dirigent