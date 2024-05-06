Pfingstfestspiele: François-Xavier Roth dirigiert Werke von Boulez, Andre, Poppe und Ravel

Schön ist sie, klug, reich und geheimnisvoll. Schon ihr Name weckt Assoziationen an eine märchenhafte Welt aus verlockender Pracht und Sinnlichkeit: die Königin von Saba, auch Belkis oder Makeda genannt. In den drei großen Religionen Christentum, Judentum und Islam hat sie ihren Platz, steht da für Weisheit und weibliche Selbstbestimmung. Eine biblische Figur, die es wahrscheinlich so nie gegeben hat, die aber bis in unsere Zeit eine starke Ausstrahlung und Faszination besitzt. "Lost in Music" sucht ihre Spuren in Literatur, Malerei und vor allem in der Musik.