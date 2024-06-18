Mittagskonzert vom 18.6.2024

Shabaka Hutchings wurde 2010 von BBC Radio 3 als „New Generation Artist“ gewürdigt. Als kreativer Kopf der Bands Sons Of Kemet und And The Ancestors sowie Mitglied des Trios The Comet Is Coming ist der 1984 in London geborene Musiker mit karibischen Wurzeln einer der wegweisenden Saxofonisten seiner Generation. Auf seinem aktuellen, kürzlich erschienenen Werk „Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace” hat er einen neuen musikalischen Weg eingeschlagen.