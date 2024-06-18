Mittagskonzert vom 18.6.2024

Sabrina Frey (Blockflöte)
Philippe Grisvard (Cembalo)
Francesco Maria Veracini:
Sonate für Blockflöte und Basso continuo a-Moll
Giuseppe Sammartini:
Sonate für Blockflöte und Basso continuo e-Moll op. 2 Nr. 3
Pietro Paolo Bencini:
Sonate für Cembalo C-Dur
(Konzert vom 9. Mai in St. Blasien)
Lukas Sternath (Klavier)
Robert Schumann:
Fantasie C-Dur op. 17
Franz Schubert:
Fantasie C-Dur D 760
(Konzert vom 20. Mai in Baiersbronn-Mitteltal)
Florence Price:
Songs of the oak
Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen
Leitung: John Jeter
Schwarzwald Musikfestival 2024
