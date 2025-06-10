Mittagskonzert vom 10.6.2025

JSB Ensemble
Gaechinger Cantorey
Yeree Suh (Sopran)
Alex Potter (Altus)
Tobias Berndt (Bass)
Leitung: Hans-Christoph-Rademann
Georg Friedrich Händel:
Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne HWV 74
Coronation Anthems HWV 258-261:
Zadok the Priest
Let thy hand be strengthened
The King shall rejoice
My heart is inditing
(Konzert vom 23. März 2025 im Beethovensaal der Stuttgarter Liederhalle)
Gottlieb Wallisch (Klavier)
Frederick Delius:
"La Calinda", Tanz (2. Akt) aus der Oper "Koanga", bearbeitet für Klavier
Cyril Scott:
Danse nègre für Klavier op. 58 Nr. 5
Frank Bridge:
The turtle's retort für Klavier
Constant Lambert:
Elegiac Blues für Klavier
William Walton:
Old Sir Faulk aus Façade, An Entertainment with Poems by Edith Sitwell, bearbeitet für Klavier
Erik Chisholm:
Tango für Klavier
Alexander Voormolen:
Le souper clandestin für Klavier
Ralph Vaughan Williams:
Serenade to music, Fassung für Orchester
London Philharmonic Orchestra
Leitung: Vernon Handley
Musikfest Stuttgart 2025
