Mittagskonzert vom 20.3.2025

Radio France Philharmonic Orchestra
Sol Gabetta (Violoncello)
Leitung: Mikko Frank
Hector Berlioz:
"Béatrice et Bénédict", Ouvertüre
Sir Edward Elgar:
Cellokonzert e-Moll op. 85
Rogelio Huguet y Tagell:
Flamenco
Cesar Franck:
Sinfonie d-Moll FWV 48
(Konzert vom 18. Oktober 2024 im Radio France Broadcasting House, Paris)
Angelo Ragazzi:
Sonata à 4 G-Dur op. 1 Nr. 8
Cappella Gabetta
Violine und Leitung: Andrés Gabetta
Jeanne Leleu:
"En Italie", Auszug
Célia Oneto Bensaid (Klavier)
