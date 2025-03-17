Mittagskonzert vom 17.3.2025

Domenico Scarlatti:
Klaviersonate D-Dur K 29
Michael Korstick (Klavier)
Orchestre National de France
Frank-Peter Zimmermann (Violine)
Leitung: Philippe Jordan
Johannes Brahms:
Violinkonzert D-Dur op. 77
Richard Strauss:
Rosenkavalier-Suite
(Konzert vom 6. Oktober 2022 im Auditorium Radio France Paris)
Thomas Morley:
"Fyre, fyre"
Yuval Dvoran (Laute)
Kölner Vokalsolisten
Fermo Bellini:
Nocturne op. 12
Marie Hallynck (Violoncello)
Sophie Hallynck (Harfe)
Gioacchino Rossini:
Serenata Es-Dur
Ensemble Explorations
Leitung: Roel Dieltiens
