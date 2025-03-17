Mittagskonzert vom 17.3.2025

Wer je in London war und die Glocken des Big Ben nicht gehört hat, hat etwas verpasst. Keine andere Stadt der Welt hat ein so eindeutiges musikalisches Signet. Und in London spielt immer schon die Musik. Von William Byrd oder John Dowland über Henry Purcell bis hin zu Edward Elgar oder Eric Coates. Die Musikstunde ist in dieser Woche ein Streifzug durch die "Streets of London", auch mit einem Abstecher in die Filmwelt, James Bond, Harry Potter oder Notting Hill, also Entertainment inbegriffen.