Mittagskonzert vom 31.12.2024

Johann Strauss:
Schnellpost-Polka op. 159
Les Forces Majeures
Leitung: Raphaël Merlin
Jean-Baptiste Lully:
"Alceste ou Le triomphe d'Alcide", Suite
Le Concert des Nations
Leitung: Jordi Savall
Cécile Chaminade:
Konzertstück cis-Moll op. 40
Danny Driver (Klavier)
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Rebecca Miller
Jean Sibelius:
Serenata
Jaakko Kuusisto, Laura Vikman (Violine)
Taneli Turunen (Violoncello)
Franz Lehár:
"Die lustige Witwe", Finale (2. Akt)
Cheryl Studer, Barbara Bonney (Sopran)
Boje Skovhus (Bass)
Bryn Terfel (Bariton)
Monteverdi Choir London
Wiener Philharmoniker
Leitung: John Eliot Gardiner
Maria Szymanowska-Wolowska:
Le Murmure, Nocturne As-Dur
Patrizio Mazzola (Klavier)
Georg Friedrich Händel:
Feuerwerksmusik D-Dur
Freiburger Barockorchester
Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment
Leitung: Rachel Podger
