Mittagskonzert vom 31.12.2024

„Ich war verliebt in dieses Instrument und bin es immer wieder".

Cembalistin Christine Schornsheim ist verliebt in das zweimanualige Cembalo, das Ioannes Ruckers 1624 in Antwerpen gebaut hat und das heute im Museum Unterlinden in Colmar steht.

2024 ist es 400 Jahre alt geworden und kann immer noch gespielt werden. Ein Schatz. Was dieses Instrument ausmacht, warum es einen so umwerfenden Klang hat, erzählen die Cembalistinnen Aline Zilberajch, Christine Schornsheim und Restaurator Christopher Clarke.