Mittagskonzert vom 17.11.2024

Die Zahl Drei hat die Menschen schon immer fasziniert, schon in der Bibel findet man sie ziemlich oft: Drei Tage war Christus im Grab, Paulus nennt drei göttliche Tugenden, etc. Auch in der Musik spielt die Drei eine Rolle, zum Beispiel in der Triosonate oder beim Klavier-, Streich-, Bläser- oder Gesangstrio. Beim internationalen Kammermusikwettbewerb "À tre" knüpft man daran an. Die Vorgaben: Es dürfen nur Werke mit drei komponierten Stimmen gespielt werden, von drei oder mehreren Spielern. Bearbeitungen werden nicht akzeptiert.

(Konzert vom 13. Oktober 2024 in der Musikhochschule Trossingen)