Mittagskonzert vom 17.11.2024

Herbert Howells:
Requiem für 4 Soli und 4- bis 8-stimmigen Chor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Martina Batič
Amy Beach:
Sinfonie e-Moll op. 32 "Gaelic symphony"
Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Leitung: Kenneth Schermerhorn
Cécile Louise Chaminade:
Automne für Klavier op. 35
Christine Harnisch (Klavier)
Yehezkel Braun:
Shir ha Shirim, Das Hohelied Salomos für Sopran ad libitum und 4-stimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Yuval Weinberg
