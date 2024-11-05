Mittagskonzert vom 5.11.2024

Ende des 17. Jahrhunderts beginnt die Karriere der Barockoboe. Von Frankreich aus verbreitet sie sich schnell in ganz Europa, weil man damals alles kopiert, was am französischen Hof gerade en vogue ist. Jeder Hof, der etwas auf sich hält, stellt deshalb auch französische Oboisten ein oder lässt ein bis zwei Musiker aus den eigenen Reihen Oboe lernen. Schon bald gibt es an europäischen Höfen auch Oboenbanden. Als Musiker einer Oboenbande reitet man in Frankreich mit den Dragonern in den Kampf, in England spielt man für Königin Anne Stuart und in Deutschland auch mal bei Begräbnissen.