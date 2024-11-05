Mittagskonzert vom 5.11.2024

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Leitung: Elim Chan
Hector Berlioz:
Der Korsar, Ouvertüre
Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy:
Sinfonie Nr. 4 A-Dur op. 90 "Italienische"
Sergej Prokofjew:
"Romeo und Julia", Auszüge
(Konzert vom 23. August 2024 im Concertgebouw Amsterdam)
François Couperin:
Les ombres errantes
Alexandre Tharaud (Klavier)
François Francoeur:
Chaconne aus "Le prince de Noisy"
Les Ambassadeurs - La Grande Écurie
Leitung: Alexis Kossenko
Rachel Portman:
Flight
Niklas Liepe (Violine)
WDR Funkhausorchester
Leitung: Erina Yashima
