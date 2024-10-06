Mittagskonzert vom 6.10.2024

Ein Chorkonzert im Angesicht einer vom Krieg geprägten Welt. Woher können Hoffnung und Zuversicht kommen, und was darf man von dieser Welt erwarten, wenn man heute jung ist? Veljo Tormis’ „Curse Upon Iron“ kritisiert die Gewalt und Unterdrückung, während Raymond Murray Schafers „Epitaph for Moonlight“ die Jugend und Kreativität feiert. Josef Rheinbergers Messe in Es-Dur spiegelt den unerschütterlichen Glauben einer früheren Epoche wider. Die zeitgenössische Komponistin Nana Forte sucht in geistlichen Texten Trost und Hoffnung.