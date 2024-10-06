Mittagskonzert vom 6.10.2024

Charlotte Sohy:
Octobre op. 23 Nr. 1 (Oktober)
Héloise Luzzati (Violoncello)
Célia Oneto Bensaid (Klavier)
Cécile Chaminade:
Six pièces romantiques op. 55
Roberto Prosseda, Alessandra Ammara (Klavier)
Nina Šenk:
Immortali glorie für gemischten Chor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Yuval Weinberg
Augusta Holmès:
Irland, Sinfonische Dichtung
Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz
Leitung: Samuel Friedmann
Fanny Hensel:
Szene aus Goethes Faust II, Kantate für Soli, Frauenchor und Orchester H 389
Hero und Leander, Dramatische Szene H 262
Jacquelyn Wagner (Sopran)
Valentina Stadler (Mezzosopran)
Le Cercle de l'Harmonie
Leitung: Jérémie Rhorer
