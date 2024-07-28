Mittagskonzert vom 28.7.2024

Henry Purcell:
Great parent, hail!, Ode Z 327
Maria Keohane (Sopran)
Anthony Gregory, Christopher Bowen (Tenor)
Aaron O’Hare (Bass)
Sestina
Irish Baroque Orchestra
Leitung: Peter Whelan
Heitor Villa-Lobos:
Cor dulce, cor amabile für 4-stimmigen gemischten Chor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Maurice Ravel:
Valses nobles et sentimentales, Walzer für Orchester
Radio-Sinfonieorchester Stuttgart des SWR
Leitung: Stéphane Denève
Heitor Villa-Lobos:
Bachianas brasileiras Nr. 9, Fassung für gemischten Chor a cappella
SWR Vokalensemble Stuttgart
Leitung: Marcus Creed
Charlotte Sohy:
Sinfonie cis-Moll
Orchestre National de France
Leitung: Debora Waldman
