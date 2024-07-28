Mittagskonzert vom 28.7.2024

Der Komponist Gioachino Rossini litt unter Rheuma. Das wirkte sich auch negativ auf sein Schaffen aus, er komponierte dadurch nicht mehr. In einem Reiseführer erfuhr er zufällig, dass sein Leiden besonders gut im württembergischen Kurort Wildbad im Schwarzwald kuriert werden könnte, durch das besondere Thermalwasser. So fuhr Rossini im Sommer 1856 für mehrere Wochen nach Wildbad. Der besondere Genius loci lieferte also – wie so oft - die Initialzündung zu einem Klassikfestival. „Rossini in Wildbad“. An diesem Wochenende hat es seinen ersten Höhepunkt erreicht, mit zwei französischen Opern. Claus Fischer war vor Ort in Bad Wildbad.