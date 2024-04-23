Mittagskonzert vom 23.4.2024

Rachel Portman:
Vianne sets up shop aus Chocolat (Film, 2000)
Raphaela Gromes (Violoncello)
Rachel Portman (Klavier)
Philharmonisches Orchester Rotterdam
Simone Lamsma (Violine)
Leitung: Tarmo Peltokoski
Bernard Hermann:
Vertigo Suite
Erich Wolfgang Korngold:
Violinkonzert D-Dur op. 35
Richard Wagner:
"Tannhäuser", Ouvertüre und Venusberg-Bacchanale
Zoltán Kodály:
Tänze aus Galanta
(Konzert vom 17. September 2023 in der Main Hall de Doelen, Rotterdam)
Cécile Chaminade:
Valse-Caprice op. 33
Hiroko Ishimoto (Klavier)
Georg Philipp Telemann:
Ouvertüre für 2 Hörner, Fagott, Streicher und Basso continuo F-Dur TWV 55:F16 (Suite)
Collegium Musicum 90
Leitung: Simon Standage
