Mittagskonzert vom 23.4.2024

Caspar David Friedrich: Wie kein anderer seiner Zeit malt er gleißende Himmel, ziehende Wolken, die Weite des Meeres und einsame Menschen in der Stille der Landschaft. Zu seinem 250. Geburtstag in diesem Jahr ist er in aller Auge und in aller Munde. Doch bleibt es dabei meist merkwürdig still um die Klänge, die aus seinen sehnsuchtsvollen Bildern tönen. Dieses "Lost in Music" von Rafael Rennicke versinkt in den Farben und in der Atmosphäre von Friedrichs Texten und Bildern - und öffnet einen musikalischen Echo-Raum, der sie weit über das 19. Jahrhundert hinausträgt.