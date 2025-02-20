Volontärin für Klangregie und Musikinformatik/trainee for sound direction and music informatics

Volontärin in SWR Experimentalstudio: Elena Ralli SWR

Elena Ralli, geboren in Athen, Griechenland, lebt und arbeitet als Komponistin und Klangregisseurin in Freiburg, Deutschland. Ihre Kompositionen umfassen Instrumentalmusik mit elektronischen Medien, Performance mit Elektronik und interaktive Klanginstallationen. Seit November 2024 arbeitet sie als Volontärin Klangregiesseurin im SWR Experimentalstudio. Nach einem Studium in Physik (B.Sc.) in Athen und einem Klavierstudium (B.Mus.) in Freiburg absolvierte Elena ein Studium der elektronischen Komposition (M.Mus.). Als Doktorandin im Bereich der künstlerischen Forschung untersucht sie die Entwicklung von Kompositionsprozessen durch die Nutzung astrophysikalischer Daten.

Elena Ralli, born in Athens, Greece, lives and works as a composer and sound director in Freiburg, Germany. Her compositions include instrumental music with electronic media, performance with electronics and interactive sound installations. Since November 2024 she has been working as a trainee sound director at the SWR Experimentalstudio. After studying physics (B.Sc.) in Athens and piano (B.Mus.) in Freiburg, Elena completed a degree in electronic composition (M.Mus.). As a PhD student in the field of artistic research, she investigates the development of compositional processes through the use of astrophysical data.