Akustische Spielformen: Karl-Sczuka-Preis

Datum: Sonntag, 20. Oktober 2024 Beginn: 13:00 Uhr

Ort: Strawinsky Saal

Donauhallen

An der Donauhalle 2

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Eintritt: frei Programm: Akustische Spielformen: Verleihung des Karl-Sczuka-Preises Mitwirkende: Neil Leonard, Saxophon

Biliana Voutchkova, Violine

John Eckhardt, Kontrabass

Der Preis



Ausgezeichnet werden soll seit 1972 laut Satzung die "beste Produktion eines Hörwerks, das in akustischen Spielformen musikalische Materialien und Strukturen benutzt". Die unabhängige Jury besteht aus Olaf Nicolai (Vorsitz), Inke Arns, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote und Thomas Meinecke. Im Verbund mit der Verleihung des Karl-Sczuka-Preises und des Karl-Sczuka-Förderpreises wird das "Karl-Sczuka-Recherchestipendium in Zusammenarbeit mit dem Goethe-Institut" als Zusatzpreis vergeben. Ziel des Recherchestipendiums ist es, die oftmals nur unter rudimentären Bedingungen mögliche Recherche für internationale Radiokunstprojekte zu unterstützen.

Since 1972, this prize is awarded for "the best production of a work of radio art using musical material and structures in an acoustic performance". The jury comprises Olaf Nicolai (chair), Inke Arns, Julia Cloot, Michael Grote, and Thomas Meinecke. In connection with the Karl Sczuka Prize and the Karl Sczuka Grant Prize, the "Karl Sczuka Research Grant in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut" aims to support the research phase of international radio art projects, which otherwise are often only possible under difficult conditions.

