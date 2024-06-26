Datum: Samstag, 19. Oktober 2024 Beginn: 19:00 Uhr

Ort: Schlosspark

Prinz-Fritzi-Allee

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Eintritt: frei Programm: Carola Bauckholt

My Light Lives in the Dark für Kontrabass und Elektronik (UA)

Lucia Kilger

mescarill für Kontrabass und Elektronik (UA) Mitwirkende: Florentin Ginot, Kontrabass



In der Dunkelheit des Schlossparks versammelt der Kontrabassist Florentin Ginot das Publikum zu einem Konzert über Natur im Post-Anthropozän. Carola Bauckholt begreift den Kontrabass als Arche Noah, in der Ameisen, Insekten, Igel und Eichhörnchen mit Waldgeistern, Feen und Glühwürmchen zusammenkommen. Während Kontrabass und Elektronik bei ihr im Sinne einer Klangökologie mit der sie umgebenden Natur verschmelzen, inszeniert Lucia Kilger den Kontrabassisten und sein Instrument als physischen Ankerpunkt, von dem aus die Elektronik den Raum öffnet.

The double bassist Florentin Ginot gathers the audience in the darkness of the Schlosspark for a concert addressing nature in the post-Anthropocene. Carola Bauckholt envisions the double bass as Noah's ark in which ants, insects, hedgehogs, and squirrels frolic along with wood spirits, fairies, and fireflies, merging with nature in a sonic ecology. In contrast, Lucia Kilger casts the double-bass player and his instrument as an anchor point from which the electronics open into the space.

