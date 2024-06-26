Datum: Donnerstag, 17. Oktober 2024 Beginn: 20:00 Uhr

Ort: Museum Art.Plus

Museumsweg 1

78166 Donaueschingen

Lageplan Eintritt: frei Programm: Eine Koproduktion von BR-KLASSIK, hr2-kultur und SWR2 Mitwirkende: Minas Borboudakis (Komponist)

Sara Glojnarić (Komponistin)

Stéphane Roth (Künstlerischer Leiter Musica Strasbourg)

Katarzyna Wielga-Skolimowska (Künstlerische Direktorin Kulturstiftung des Bundes)

Johann Jahn (Moderation)

Florentin Ginot Kontrabass



Europäischem Kulturaustausch kommt zu einer Zeit, in der Europa einen Rechtsruck erlebt und europaskeptische Parteien großen Zulauf erhalten, eine herausragende Bedeutung zu. Doch welchen Platz sollten Kunst und Musik in diesem Europa einnehmen? Welche politische Rolle können europäische Projekte zeitgenössischer Kunst und Musik, die kein Massenpublikum erreichen, spielen? Welche Strukturen für Zusammenarbeiten gibt es bereits und welche wären notwendig? Diese und andere Fragen diskutieren die Komponist:innen Minas Borboudakis und Sara Glojnarić, Katarzyna Wielga-Skolimowska, Künstlerische Direktorin der Kulturstiftung des Bundes, und Stéphane Roth, Künstlerischer Leiter des Festivals Musica in Straßburg.

In times of Eurosceptic parties and rightward political shifts, European cultural exchange gains even more importance. But what place should art and music have in this Europe? What political role can be played by European projects for contemporary art and music that do not aim for a mass audience? What structures for cooperation already exist and what new ones are needed? Join a discussion of these questions by a panel including the composers Minas Borboudakis and Sara Glojnarić, Katarzyna Wielga-Skolimowska, Artistic Director of the German Federal Cultural Foundation, and Stéphane Roth, Artistic Director of the festival Musica in Strasbourg.

