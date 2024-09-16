Auch dieses Jahr können wieder eigene Partituren ausgestellt werden: Senden Sie bis zu zwei Partituren zum 12.10.2024 ein.

Notenausstellung

Die Donaueschinger Musiktage möchten auch Komponist:innen, deren Werke nicht bei Verlagen erscheinen, die Möglichkeit geben, in der Notenausstellung des Festivals präsent zu sein. Daher bieten wir Raum für Partituren von nicht- oder selbst verlegten Kompositionen. Alle Arten von Partituren sind willkommen: traditionell notierte, graphische, Aktions- oder Textpartituren etc. Interessierte Komponist:innen können max. zwei Partituren (bitte jeweils mit Kontaktdaten) bis zum 12. Oktober senden an: Kulturamt Donaueschingen, Karlstraße 58, 78166 Donaueschingen. Die Partituren können leider nicht zurückgesendet werden. Am Sonntag, den 20. Oktober um 15 Uhr können beim Festival anwesende Komponist:innen ihre Partituren Interessierten selbst vorstellen.

Score Exhibition

The Donaueschingen festival would like to give composers whose works are not published the opportunity to be part of the score exhibition of the festival. Therefore, we offer a space for unpublished or self-published scores, as broadly defined as possible to include those traditionally notated, graphic, text, action scores, and beyond. Interested composers can send up to two scores (please include contact details) by October 12 to Kulturamt Donaueschingen, Rathausplatz 1, 78166 Donaueschingen. Unfortunately, the scores cannot be returned. On Sunday, October 20 at 3pm composers attending the festival can present their scores at the exhibition.