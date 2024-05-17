Tyshawn Sorey: For Ross Gay

für drei Schlagzeuger und zwei Klaviere



Werkkommentar von Tyshawn Sorey

In den letzten Jahren habe ich mit dem Ensemble Yarn/Wire ein Werk entwickelt, das die Musik für eine Multimedia-Arbeit mit dem Titel Be Holding in der Regie von Brooke O'Harra wurde. Im Mittelpunkt des Projekts stand das gleichnamige Buch von Ross Gay, in dem es um das Leben der Basketball-Legende Julius Erving geht, aber auch um Themen wie Liebe, Freude, den Sklavenhandel in die USA oder die afroamerikanische Populärmusik. Es geht darum, wie Phantasie, gegenseitige Annäherung und Gedankenarbeit Betrachtende und Ausführende jeglicher Art von Kunst in einen Zustand der Zusammengehörigkeit versetzen können. Diese Zusammengehörigkeit sowie ein Gefühl des Vertrauens, das ständig gewachsen ist, sind die Inspiration für das Werk mit dem passenden Titel For Ross Gay.

Ausgehend von meiner spontanen/geleiteten/hybriden Kompositionssprache von Autoschediams (die ich als "Grundstock" bezeichne) haben Yarn/Wire und ich gemeinsam zu einer musikalischen Sprache gefunden, die spezifisch und auf alle vier Interpret:innen und ihre individuellen Setups anwendbar ist. Durch akribische Proben und die Ausarbeitung von Ideen, die mir vorschwebten, konnte ich etwas schaffen, das in vielerlei Hinsicht unsere intensiven Erfahrungen bei der Zusammenarbeit widerspiegelt. Auf dieser Grundlage habe ich eine strukturelle Landkarte erstellt, die Möglichkeiten zur Neuinterpretation des Materials bietet. Sie enthält "festgelegte" Abschnitte, die im Dialog mit den Musiker:innen entstehen (die zum Beispiel angeben, welche Instrumente zu verwenden sind und welche Klangideen in welcher Qualität oder Quantität zu erforschen sind, von denen manche mit traditionell notierten Ideen kombiniert werden können), und "offene" Abschnitte (in denen eine Musikerin/ein Musiker dazu aufgefordert wird, mit oder gegen eine andere Musikerin/einen anderen Musiker zu spielen, ohne dass es irgendwelche Vorgaben für Instrumente oder Klangfarben gibt). Ich habe das Gefühl, dass sich meine gesamte Kompositionspraxis für eine Weile ausschließlich auf diese Arbeitsweise konzentrieren wird. Daher schien es mir ein guter Weg zu sein, dieses Ideal zu Beginn mit Yarn/Wire zu erforschen.

English

Over the past couple years I have developed a work with the Yarn/Wire ensemble which became the music for a multimedia work titled Be Holding, directed by Brooke O'Harra. The project centered on Ross Gay's book of the same name, focusing on the life of basketball phenomenon Julius Erving, as well as topics surrounding love, joy, the Middle Passage, Black American popular music, and how imagination, reaching, and reflection can bring observers and performers of any kind of art to a state of togetherness. That togetherness, along with a sense of trust that has grown in tremendous proportions, is what inspired the work, appropriately titled For Ross Gay.

Starting from my Autoschediams spontaneous/directed/hybrid composition language (what I call the "ground floor"), Yarn/Wire and me collectively arrived at a musical language that is specific and applicable to all four performers and their individual setups. Through meticulous rehearsal and workshopping of ideas that I had in mind, I was able to craft something that I felt is in many ways reflective of our intense experiences working together. From there, I created a structural map that invites possibilities of reinterpreting material that contains "fixed" sections that are created in dialogue with the musicians (which, for example, indicate which instruments to use and what timbral ideas to explore in what quality or quantity, some of which may be combined with some traditionally notated ideas) and "open" sections (where a given player may be instructed to perform with or counter to another player with no instrument or timbre specifications at all). I feel that this is the direction that my overall practice in composition will exclusively focus on for a while, so it seemed a good direction to continue exploring this ideal, starting with Yarn/Wire.