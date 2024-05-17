Steven Kazuo Takasugi: Konzert

für Klavier, Orchester und Elektronik

Movement I: "Howl, Howl, Howl"

"Once upon a time, an ant met a fungus…"

Part I

A. An Encounter 0:00

B. Some Recede, Some Remain 1:16

C. A Strange Twittering 1:48

D. Twirling Leaf 3:08

E. The Machine-Wreckers 4:00

Part II

F. Look Up 4:32

G. Something in the Air 5:24

H. "What's Happening to Me?" 5:40

I. "What Am I Doing?" 6:32

J. "Where Is Everyone?" 7:24

Part III

K. Ophiocordyceps Unilateralis 8:04

L. Unprecedented Behavior: The Strange Ascent 8:52

M. Leaf Vein 10:04

N. Brief Resistance 10:52

O. Stroma Stalk: Howl 11:08

P. Vomit! 12:04

Q. Under a Dripping Tree 12:56

R. Raining Spores 14:32

S. A Farewell 15:04

End Movement I. 15:24

Movement II: "Some Cry for Their Mothers"

"To the Sentimental Poet…"

Part I

T. The Arrival of Vindictive Spirits 15:24

U. They Press Their Case 17:00

V. Time's Private Chamber 19:44

Part II

W. Ascent/Descent I: "An Aerial Dart?" 22:00

X. Ascent/Descent II 24:12

Y. Ascent/Descent III 25:36

Z. First Assault Wave 26:36

AA. Second Assault Wave 27:36

BB. Third Assault Wave 28:12

Part III

CC. When the Smoke Clears 28:44

DD. Some Cry for Their Mothers 29:20

EE. The Last Few Remaining 30:32

FF. The Sponge-Earth 32:04

End Movement II. 32:44

Movement III "Affektenlehre: Towards a Science of Obliteration"

"…a music that could break me apart, just shred me and dissolve every bit…" – Seán Ó Dálaigh

Part I

GG. Sturm und Drang I 32:44

HH. First Void: "…just not for us." 35:44

II. Sturm und Drang II 37:00

JJ. Second Void: "Grey Impalpable World" 37:36

KK. Sturm und Drang III 38:20

Part II

LL. Empfindsamer Stil I: "A Figure in the Rain" 38:56

MM. Empfindsamer Stil II: "Someone Imploring" 39:52

NN. Sturm und Drang IV / Empfindsamer Stil III: "The Approach of Their Forms" 40:28

OO. Empfindsamer Stil IV: "Their Strange Wayward Existence" 42:08

Part III

PP. Sturm und Drang V: "A Science of Obliteration

(for Seán Ó Dálaigh)" 43:36

QQ. Third Void: "A Mirror in Which to Gaze…at Your Thoughts" 47:08

RR. Fourth Void: "Sinking Void" 47:52

End Movement III. End Piece. 49:24