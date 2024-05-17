Steven Kazuo Takasugi: Konzert

Movement I: "Howl, Howl, Howl"
"Once upon a time, an ant met a fungus…"
Part I
A. An Encounter 0:00
B. Some Recede, Some Remain 1:16
C. A Strange Twittering 1:48
D. Twirling Leaf 3:08
E. The Machine-Wreckers 4:00
Part II
F. Look Up 4:32
G. Something in the Air 5:24
H. "What's Happening to Me?" 5:40
I. "What Am I Doing?" 6:32
J. "Where Is Everyone?" 7:24
Part III
K. Ophiocordyceps Unilateralis 8:04
L. Unprecedented Behavior: The Strange Ascent 8:52
M. Leaf Vein 10:04
N. Brief Resistance 10:52
O. Stroma Stalk: Howl 11:08
P. Vomit! 12:04
Q. Under a Dripping Tree 12:56
R. Raining Spores 14:32
S. A Farewell 15:04
End Movement I. 15:24
Movement II: "Some Cry for Their Mothers"
"To the Sentimental Poet…"
Part I
T. The Arrival of Vindictive Spirits 15:24
U. They Press Their Case 17:00
V. Time's Private Chamber 19:44
Part II
W. Ascent/Descent I: "An Aerial Dart?" 22:00
X. Ascent/Descent II 24:12
Y. Ascent/Descent III 25:36
Z. First Assault Wave 26:36
AA. Second Assault Wave 27:36
BB. Third Assault Wave 28:12
Part III
CC. When the Smoke Clears 28:44
DD. Some Cry for Their Mothers 29:20
EE. The Last Few Remaining 30:32
FF. The Sponge-Earth 32:04
End Movement II. 32:44
Movement III "Affektenlehre: Towards a Science of Obliteration"
"…a music that could break me apart, just shred me and dissolve every bit…" – Seán Ó Dálaigh
Part I
GG. Sturm und Drang I 32:44
HH. First Void: "…just not for us." 35:44
II. Sturm und Drang II 37:00
JJ. Second Void: "Grey Impalpable World" 37:36
KK. Sturm und Drang III 38:20
Part II
LL. Empfindsamer Stil I: "A Figure in the Rain" 38:56
MM. Empfindsamer Stil II: "Someone Imploring" 39:52
NN. Sturm und Drang IV / Empfindsamer Stil III: "The Approach of Their Forms" 40:28
OO. Empfindsamer Stil IV: "Their Strange Wayward Existence" 42:08
Part III
PP. Sturm und Drang V: "A Science of Obliteration
(for Seán Ó Dálaigh)" 43:36
QQ. Third Void: "A Mirror in Which to Gaze…at Your Thoughts" 47:08
RR. Fourth Void: "Sinking Void" 47:52
End Movement III. End Piece. 49:24