Donaueschinger Musiktage 2023

Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet: Dead Plants and Living Objects

Stand

Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet
Dead Plants and Living Objects (UA)
(Technische Unterstützung: Patrick Delges, Centre Henri Pousseur)
Wo: Orangerie
Wann: Donnerstag, 17-20 Uhr, Freitag 11-20 Uhr, Samstag 10-20 Uhr, Sonntag 10-17 Uhr

Klanginstallation Rie Nakajima & Pierre Berthet
Klanginstallation von Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet

Rie Nakajima und Pierre Berthet greifen in ihrer Zusammenarbeit unter dem Titel "Dead Plants & Living Objects" oft auf scheinbar banale Gegenstände zurück, die sie in der Umgebung des Ausstellungsortes gefunden haben und mit denen sie Räume wirkungsvoll verwandeln. Während des Festivals werden sie ihre Installation kontinuierlich weiter entwickeln, weshalb sich der wiederholte Besuch empfiehlt.

In their collaboration entitled "Dead Plants & Living Objects", Rie Nakajima and Pierre Berthet frequently employ supposedly banal objects that they have found in the surroundings of the exhibition space, using them in minimalist ways to transform the spaces sonically. Over the course of the festival, they will continuously rework the installation, so repeated visits are highly recommended.

Weitere Installationen 2023

