Katharina Zimmerhackl: Soliloquy with Ape

Karl-Sczuka-Preis



Werkkommentar

Das Projekt Soliloquy with Ape (Selbstgespräch mit Affe) untersucht die Grenze zwischen Mensch und Tier. In mehreren Kapiteln entfaltet sich ein fiktives Gespräch zwischen einem historischen Objekt und einer literarischen Figur. Das historische Objekt, betitelt "The Nondescript", stammt aus dem Jahr 1828 und ist ein ausgestopfter Brüllaffenkopf, der so präpariert wurde, dass er fast menschlich wirkt – so als wäre er das letzte "missing link" zwischen Affe und Mensch. Ein als Reaktion auf dieses Objekt entwickelter Text, der es adressiert und befragt, wird mit Fragmenten aus dem Roman The Unnamable von Samuel Beckett kontrastiert, einem Roman, der um die Auflösung des (erzählenden) Subjekts kreist.

In der Klangarbeit treten diese verschiedenen Perspektiven – Ich, "The Nondescript" und The Unnamable – in ein Gespräch ein, wobei jedoch alle Texte von derselben Stimme gesprochen oder gesungen werden, von meiner Stimme. Die Klangarbeit oszilliert daher zwischen Monolog, Selbstgespräch und Dialog. Dieser Effekt wird durch die Verräumlichung der Stimmen verstärkt: indem sie allgegenwärtig sind, durch den Raum wandern oder räumlich zerfallen. Das Stück arbeitet mit zusätzlichen Geräuschen und Klangflächen: reißendes Papier oder Klebeband, die an den Prozess der Präparation erinnern; Glottisschläge und Atemgeräusche, die Sprachlosigkeit vermitteln; immer wieder bedrohliches Brummen im Hintergrund, das Assoziationen an wilde Tiere hervorruft. Quietschende Glasklänge und ein dumpfes Klopfen erzeugen eine gleichzeitig hohle und leere Räumlichkeit, die zwischen Weite und Enge changiert.

Die Produktion der Arbeit wurde ermöglicht durch ein Stipendium der Stiftung Kunstfond.

English

The project Soliloquy with Ape examines the border between human and animal. In several manifestations, a fictional conversation between a historical object and a literary figure unfolds. The historical object, named "The Nondescript", dates back to 1828 and is a stuffed monkey, shaped to appear human – as if being the final "missing link" between apes and humans. A text developed in reaction to this object, addressing and questioning it, is contrasted with fragments from the book The Unnamable by Samuel Beckett, a novel which circles around the dissolution of the narrating subject.

In the soundwork, these differing perspectives – me, "The Nondescript" and The Unnamable – start conversations; all texts however are spoken or sung by the same voice, my voice. The work thus oscillates between a monologue, a soliloquy and a dialogue. This effect is enhanced by the spatialization of the voices: they are at once omnipresent, but also wandering through space, or spatially disintegrating. Additional noises and soundscapes, like tearing paper or adhesive tape, remind us of the process of taxidermy; glottal beats and breathing noises convey speechlessness; a recurring menacing bass humming in the back evokes associations of wild animals; squeaking glass and dull knockings create a simultaneously hollow and empty spatiality that conveys both expanse and confinement.

The production of the work was made possible by a grant from the Stiftung Kunst fond.