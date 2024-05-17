für zwei Stimmen, Ensemble und Elektronik



Werkkommentar

Was wird hier eigentlich gespielt? Was ist ein Leben, was ist ein Werk? Wie vertont und vertextet man Leben und Wünsche? Wie liest sich das, wie hört sich das an? Und: Wie entkommt man dabei dem autobiographischen Mythos und dem Gefängnis der scheinbar vertrauten eigenen Mittel? Die Antwort ist einfach: Indem man sein Gegenüber anschaut. Genau das haben Iris ter Schiphorst und Felicitas Hoppe getan. "Endlich spielen statt schreiben", sagt die Schriftstellerin, und die Komponistin entgegnet: "Erst wenn man schreibt, wird es hell!"

In einem permanenten Austausch zwischen Literatur und Musik, exklusiv für das Ensemble Ascolta und ihr Projekt Echoräume erarbeitet, haben sie sich gegenseitig ihr Leben erzählt, über Jahre Briefe geschrieben, auf gemeinsamen Spaziergängen und am Telefon über die Möglichkeiten und Grenzen zwischen Text und Ton befragt und dabei immer wieder ihre Mittel in die Waagschale geworfen. Dabei sind sie zwei eigensinnigen Kindern begegnet, die ein provozierendes Märchen der Brüder Grimm vor den Spiegel der je eigenen Gegenwart stellen.

Eine so ernsthafte wie selbstironische Standortbestimmung; künstlerische Selbstverständigung zwischen Corona, Schreibmaschine und Taktstock, die nicht nur Eurydike zurück aus der Unterwelt holt, sondern, mit Orpheus, ein Votum für das gefährliche Umdrehen ins Hier und Heute ist: "Sing – damit ich dich besser lese! Schreib, damit ich dich hören kann!" Wie sehr es dabei zur Sache ging, beweist das Ergebnis: ein Stück, in dem Text und Musik, zwischen Widerstand und Ergebung, abwechselnd um ihre Plätze kämpfen, um am Ende, im "Leichentuch der Revolution", in einem gemeinsamen Plädoyer zueinander zu finden: Geht doch!

Bleibt am Ende die Frage: Was wird hier eigentlich gespielt?, wenn mit Pomp und Posaune zwischen Musikvirtuosen und professionellen Kunstpolizisten ein Werk in Szene gesetzt wird, das endlich wieder mit Nachdruck den Homo ludens in den Vordergrund stellt und, von Salome Kammer performativ in Szene gesetzt, die Arena einer scheinbar vergänglichen Kunst bespielt, die nur kurzfristig in einem Feuerwerk untergeht, um am Ende durch Witz und Widerstand wie Phönix aus der Asche wieder aufzuerstehen.

Mit Anja Kampmann und Elnaz Seyedi im Boot, die mit uns gemeinsam die Echoräume bespielen, rufen wir, einmal mehr: GEHT DOCH!

English

Was wird hier eigentlich gespielt? [What's going on here?] What is a life, what is a work? How do you set life and desires to music and lyrics? How does it read, how does it sound? And: how does one escape the autobiographical myth and the prison of seemingly familiar means? The answer is simple: by looking at one's counterpart. This is exactly what Iris ter Schiphorst and Felicitas Hoppe have done. "Finally playing instead of writing", says the writer, and the composer counters, "Only when you write does it become illuminated!"

In a permanent exchange between literature and music, worked out exclusively for the Ensemble Ascolta and their project Echoräume [echo chambers], they have told each other their lives, written letters over the years, questioned each other on walks together and on the phone about the possibilities and boundaries between text and sound, always putting their resources on the line. In the process, they have encountered two headstrong children who place a provocative fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm in front of the mirror of their own present.

A serious as well as self-ironic determination of one's position; artistic self-understanding between corona, typewriter and baton, which not only brings Eurydice back from the underworld, but, with Orpheus, is a vote for the dangerous turning into the here and now: "Sing – so that I can read you better! Write, that I can hear you!" The result proves how much to the point this was: a piece in which text and music – between resistance and surrender – alternately fight for their places, only to find each other at the end, in the "shroud of revolution", in a common plea: It works!

In the end, the question remains: What's going on here? when, with pomp and trombone, between musical virtuosos and professional art police, a work is staged that at last again emphatically puts homo ludens in the foreground and – staged performatively by Salome Kammer – plays in the arena of a seemingly ephemeral art that only briefly perishes in the fireworks, only to rise again at the end, through wit and resistance, like a phoenix from the ashes.

With Anja Kampmann and Elnaz Seyedi on board, who play in the echo chambers together with us, we call out, once again: IT WORKS!