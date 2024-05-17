Giulia Lorusso: Grain | Stream

für zwei Klaviere und zwei Schlagzeuger



Werkkommentar von Giulia Lorusso

Die Idee des Stroms, die im Titel anklingt und im Mittelpunkt des Werks steht, ist von Anselm Kiefers Gemälde Alchemie inspiriert. Dieses besteht aus zwei Leinwänden, die eine trockene, wüstenartige Landschaft zeigen und durch eine Waage miteinander verbunden sind. Ein Regen aus Salz und Sonnenblumenkernen fällt von den Waagschalen herab. Dies ist ein starkes Symbol für ein mögliches neues Leben, das aus der Wüstenlandschaft wieder erwächst und unmittelbar mit jener Kunst der Alchemie in Verbindung steht, die Blei in Gold verwandelt. Andererseits werden Ströme von Körnern (insbesondere Salz) traditionell mit Reinigungsritualen von Geist und Seele in Zusammenhang gebracht.

Angeregt durch die starke Symbolkraft dieses Kunstwerks und die Botschaft der Hoffnung, die ich darin sehe, stellte ich mir eine Klangwelt aus Körnern und Strömen vor. Sie entstehen aus der Stille und durchdringen Raum und Zeit, bis sie die Wahr nehmung in eine Zwischendimension führen, in der sich zeitliche Bezüge auflösen.

English

The idea of stream recalled in the title, and central to the piece, has been inspired by Anselm Kiefer's painting Alchemie. It consists of two canvases showing a dry, desert-like landscape connected by a balance. A rainfall of salt and sunflower seeds falls down from the balance's dishes. This is a strong symbol of a possible new life re-emerging from the desert landscape, which is directly connected to the art of alchemy – transforming lead into gold. On the other hand, streams of grains (especially salt) are traditionally associated with purification rituals of mind and spirit.

Driven by the strong symbolic meaning of this canvas and the message of hope that it conveys to me, I imagined a sound-world made of grains and streams which arise from silence and saturate space and time, leading one's perception to an in-between dimension where temporal references are loosened.