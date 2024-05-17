Francesca Verunelli: Tune and Retune II

für Orchester



Werkkommentar von Francesca Verunelli

Eine wichtige Frage, aus der dieses Werk entstanden ist, lautet: Können die innere Zeit des Klangs und die semantische Zeit des Hörens durch die jeweils andere gehört werden? Es interessierte mich, einen transparenten Übergang von einer eher mikroskopischen Zeit – der Zeit des Klangs an sich, die sehr eng mit dem verbunden ist, was wir Klangfarbe nennen – zu einer eher makroskopischen Zeit – der Zeit, die wir als Form betrachten, der Zeit des Hörens – zu schaffen.

Die vielleicht eindrucksvollste Hörerfahrung besteht darin, sich genau an dem Punkt des Übergangs vom Mikroskopischen zum Makroskopischen zu befinden. Das heißt: Kann es passieren, dass das Mikroskopische fortbesteht und das Makroskopische bildet, und dass das Makroskopische ein Ort der Entfaltung des Mikroskopischen ist? Kann unser Hören im Moment des Übergangs leben und die Spuren dieser unsichtbaren "Bewegung" "sehen"? Also das Fortbestehen und die Verschiebung der Erinnerung von der physischen Wahrnehmung zum bewussten Hören.

Auch die Klangfarbe hat damit viel zu tun. Aus dieser Perspektive ist sie ein harmonisches Potenzial, das sich im Laufe der Zeit entfaltet und offenbart mit seiner eigenen Art, Zeit zu sein und zu formen. So gesehen existiert die Klangfarbe nicht außerhalb der Zeit, genauso wenig wie es eine harmonische Syntax außerhalb der Zeit gibt.

English

An important question from which this work arose is: can the internal time of sound and the semantic time of its listening be heard through each other? I was interested in shifting transparently from one more microscopic time-being – that of sound in itself, very linked to what we call timbre – and the one more macroscopic time-being – the one we approach as form, the time of the listening.

Perhaps the most striking listening experience is to be precisely at the point of transition from the microscopic to the macroscopic. That is to say: how it happens that the microscopic persists and forms the macroscopic, and how the macroscopic is a place of unfolding of the microscopic. Can our listening live within the moment of transition, "seeing" the traces left by this invisible "movement"? The persistence and the shifting of memory from physical perception to conscious listening.

Timbre is also very much related to this. In this perspective it is an harmonic potential that unfolds and reveals itself over time, with its own way of being and forming time. In this light timbre does not exist outside time, just as there is no harmonic syntax outside of time.