Bakudi Scream: In My Heart, and Still

für zwei Klaviere und zwei Schlagzeuger und Elektronik



Werkkommentar

Das Werk ist eine Liebesgeschichte, die der Architect Prince erzählt. Der Architect Prince ist einer der primären Avatare von Bakudi Scream und taucht erstmals in seinem letzten Werk Final skin auf, das 2021 aufgenommen wurde. Die Figur zeigt sich als tragischer Cyborg, der aus einer Synthese von Rüstung und Romantik, Fleisch und Kybernetik erschaffen wurde. Der Architect Prince wird in diesem Werk tanzen.

English

The work is a love story as told by the Architect Prince. The Architect Prince is one of Bakudi Scream's primary avatars and was first featured in his last work, Final skin, recorded in 2021. The character presents itself as a tragic cyborg, created out of a synthesis of armor and romance, flesh and cybernetics. The Architect Prince will be dancing in this work.